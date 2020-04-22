‘Park Silly’ Sunday market canceled amid coronavirus concerns

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Park Silly Sunday market 2020 season has been canceled amid continued coronavirus concerns.

In a press release issued by the organizers for the market, they stated “after much thought and several weeks of discussions with our community of vendors and guests, along with the Summit County Health Department, we are sad to announce that we have decided to suspend the 2020 season of the Park Silly Sunday Market due to the impacts of Covid 19.”

Organizers said they feel prioritizing the health and welfare of the community, patrons and partners is the only decision that makes sense for this year.

“We are now planning for our 2021 season that will be even better and stronger than years past,” reads the statement. “Our hearts go out to all of our friends who have been impacted by the virus and for those who will lose income as a result of this pandemic. For our vendors, we are committed to providing refunds to those who need them but we are also committed to keeping the Park Silly Sunday Market culture alive and thriving into the coming years.”

They stated any vendors that do not require an immediate refund, 100% of paid booth fees will be applied to any future dates in December and/or the 2021 Park Silly Sunday Market.

Future “Silly” opportunities for vendors include:

Park Silly Holiday Bazaar, December 4-6, 2020 – Dejoria Center, Kamas, UT

Park Silly Holiday Bazaar, December 11-13, 2020 – Sheraton Park City, Park City, UT

For more information you can visit their website www.parksillysundaymarket.com

