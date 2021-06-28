Park rangers remove 550 feet of graffiti in Antelope Canyon, remind visitors to keep area beautiful

Rangers Chance and Kathryn scrub graffiti off the walls of Antelope Canyon. Courtesy: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

PAGE, Ariz. (ABC4) – Rangers with the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area removed 550 square feet of graffiti from Antelope Canyon over the weekend and are asking the public to help keep the area beautiful.

The rangers removed the graffiti while reminding visitors the importance of not defacing Antelope Canyon with graffiti and human waste, according to a Facebook post. The post states that there was a strong sewage smell around the waterline at the canyon.

Rangers Chance and Kathryn scrub graffiti off the walls of Antelope Canyon. Courtesy: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

The same section a few hours later, after our rangers cleaned it. Courtesy: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

A section of canyon wall all graffitied up. Canyon National Recreation Area

“Please respect everyone else that comes to visit by not leaving illegal graffiti or waste behind,” the post says.

Antelope Canyon is currently popular for kayaking due to its location near a launch ramp for non-motorized boats. It is also a designated wakeless area which is safer for kayaking.

The post also reminds people to stay within the National Park Service boundaries, as the Navajo Tribal Parks area of Antelope Canyon remains closed to the general public.