PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A tennis coach at Park City High School faces charges of child abuse after police say he got involved in an argument with a student that turned physical.

According to the report filed by police, on Aug. 29, Lani Wilcox, 62, got into an argument with one of his players regarding the player’s position on the team. The argument escalated and Wilcox reportedly got into the player’s face.

The player allegedly slapped Wilcox in the face, prompting Wilcox to reportedly retaliate by grabbing the player by the neck and placing her in a choke hold. Police say Wilcox took the player down to the ground and held the choke hold. While on the ground, the player was said to not be able to breathe.

The player was able to get away from Wilcox and told her that she was going to call police. Police say Wilcox then took the player’s phone out of her hands and walked away.

Wilcox faces charges of Third Degree Felony Aggravated Child Abuse and Damage to or Interruption of a Communication Device, a Class B Misdemeanor.