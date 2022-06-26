PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Fire Dept. responded to a structure fire on Frostwood Blvd. Saturday morning.

Responding vehicles reportedly included PCFD Engines 31, 35, 37, Truck 36, Medic Ambulance 37, Ambulance 35 and BC 3.

Officials say firefighters responded to the scene at 2:47 a.m., helping evacuate people from the building and quickly extinguishing the fire.

The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior and interior chase.

The fire department states that firefighters “completed overhaul looking for any extension in the void space in the ceiling,” and that the fire is currently under investigation.

(Courtesy of Park City Fire Dept.)

(Courtesy of Park City Fire Dept.)

(Courtesy of Park City Fire Dept.)

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

No further information is currently available.