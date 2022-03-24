(ABC4) – A Park City skier was in a terrible skiing accident while competing in the Freeride World Finals at Big Sky, Montana and the community is rallying together to help raise money for her medical bills.

Mikayla Willis, 18, is suffering from a plethora of injuries including a shattered skull, broken nose, broken vertebrae, fractured hips, and lacerations on her face after.

On Wednesday, Willis was taken by ambulance and 2 Life Flights to a hospital in Billings after the crash.

“She has already had one surgery and is expected to be in the ICU for several weeks,” Dena Eytan said. “The hospital where Mikayla is currently is “out of network” under the family’s insurance policy. Any help that we can give them will be greatly appreciated.”

Eytan started a GoFundMe to help Mikayla’s family cover the medical bills related to the accident.

Currently, $54,605 has been raised of the $75,000 goal.