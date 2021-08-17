Park City schools delay start due to Parleys Canyon Fire

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Students in Park City will be starting school a little later than planned because of the Parleys Canyon Fire.

As of Tuesday, August 17, evacuations remain in effect for Pinebrook and Summit Park areas.

Classes were set to begin on Thursday, August 19, but because of ongoing evacuations, the school year will start on Monday, August 23 for all K-12th grade students. A previously scheduled teacher workshop day has reverted to an in-person learning day. The final day of school will remain as June 3.

The elementary school meet and greet for families remains scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Utah fire officials say the Parleys Canyon Fire is 21% contained.