PARK CITY (ABC4) – A single vehicle rollover crash occurred Friday evening, leaving one person in critical condition, according to the Park City Fire District.

The Park City Fire Department, along with United Fire Authority and Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident, which reportedly happened at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

(Courtesy of Park City Fire District)

(Courtesy of Park City Fire District)

The accident was reportedly located at mile marker 137 on I-80 W.

Multiple patients were involved, authorities say, and one patient was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information is currently available.