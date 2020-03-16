Park City Restaurant group to donate gift card sales to staff

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After the Summit County Health Department banned dine-in service starting Sunday, Diversified Bars and Restaurants (DBR) said they will donate the proceeds of all gift card sales to its service staff family.

Gift cards to DBR-owned establishments in Park City can be purchased online at No Name Saloon/The Annex, Butcher’s Chop House & Bar, and Boneyard Saloon/Wine Dive. Given the loss of work during Park City’s peak spring break season, the loss of income hospitality workers depend on will be a great hardship, stated in a press release sent by DBR.

“We understand and accept the closures are essential to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our staff, customers, and community,” acknowledges Jesse Shetler, Principal Owner of Diversified Bars and Restaurants. “Our family of staff members is legitimately concerned by the detrimental loss of income they typically rely on in March to get them through shoulder season. The outpouring of support from the close-knit Park City community is a massive source of comfort to them. We developed the gift card sale promotion as a vehicle for community members who are eager to help to do so, and we look forward to welcoming customers back when we can safely reopen, undoubtedly with additional protocols in place.”

DBR said they are currently developing additional methods to support its staff and educating employees on how to stay healthy, offering guidance on how to work with their lenders and landlords to reduce payments, and providing healthcare-related resources.

“Our town has been through challenging times in the past, including September 11th and the recession that followed, and we always get through them stronger than ever. The generosity that our community is known for is crucial in helping small businesses and hospitality staff overcome this public health crisis,” says Ron Wedig, Managing Partner of DBR.

What others are clicking on: