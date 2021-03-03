Park City Police provide tips to protect yourself from car theft

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department is providing tips to stay safe against car thefts.

“In the past few of weeks, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and our police department have seen an alarming increase in vehicle break-ins and thefts,” the department explains on their Facebook page.

The Department goes on to share a few tips to make sure that you car, and the valuables inside, stay right where they are:

-Always lock your doors and roll up your windows when you park

-Make sure your valuables are out of sight

-Don’t use the console or glove boxes as mobile lock boxes

-Activate your security system if you have one

“Vehicle smash-and-grabbers don’t normally take the vehicle itself. However, there is always the chance that a key on the dash or in the ignition may motivate the more daring into outright auto theft,” the department said in the Facebook post.

“Theft prevention starts before you even leave your vehicle,” officials add.

The department also encourages the public to use the “see something say something” and report any suspicious activity to the police.