Park City Police Department warns of gift card scams

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City POlice Department is providing tips to avoid a common type of scam; gift card scams.
The PCPD says they have seen a “dramatic increase” in the number of reporterted fraud cases. One of the most commonly reported of these fraud cases are gift card scams.
Officials say gift card scams involve the scammer calling their victim and demanding the code on the back of a gift card, often times posing as police or other government agencies like the IRS.
” If you receive one of these calls, immediately hang up the phone and call the number on your account statement, in the phone book or on the company’s or government agency’s website and ask if they reached out to you,” officials advised.
The scammer will use the code on the back of the gift card to their own benefit, and PCPD says they will often spend the gift card faster than you can report the fraud.
Click here for more information on protecting yourself from gift card scams.