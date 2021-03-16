Park City Police Department warns of gift card scams

SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 19: Gift cards from various retailers are seen on display at a Chevron service station convenience store December 19, 2006 in San Francisco, California. According to the trade group National Retail Federation, holiday gift buyers will purchase an estimated $24.8 billion in gift cards, up 34 percent from last year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City POlice Department is providing tips to avoid a common type of scam; gift card scams.

The PCPD says they have seen a “dramatic increase” in the number of reporterted fraud cases. One of the most commonly reported of these fraud cases are gift card scams.

Officials say gift card scams involve the scammer calling their victim and demanding the code on the back of a gift card, often times posing as police or other government agencies like the IRS.

” If you receive one of these calls, immediately hang up the phone and call the number on your account statement, in the phone book or on the company’s or government agency’s website and ask if they reached out to you,” officials advised.

The scammer will use the code on the back of the gift card to their own benefit, and PCPD says they will often spend the gift card faster than you can report the fraud.

