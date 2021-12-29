Park City Mountain Resort to require face masks on gondolas due to COVID-19 spike

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A ski resort in Park City will now require all gondola riders to wear facemasks amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Vail Resorts, owner of Park City Mountain Resort, announced in a tweet that beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29, guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings on gondolas.

Vail Resorts said the requirement will be in place at all of their resort locations throughout North America.

Due to the recent spike of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, we are taking additional safety precautions. Beginning tomorrow, Wed. 12/29, guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings on gondolas at all of our North American resorts. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/RtxESWwxor — VailResorts (@VailResorts) December 28, 2021

The decision was made due to the spike in the COVID-19 Omicron variant, causing a record-breaking level COVID-19 cases across the country.

New cases of COVID-19 in the U.S have soared to their highest level on record at over 265,000 cases per day on average. New cases per day have doubled over the past two weeks, soaring past last January’s mark of 250,000 cases per day on average.

The Utah Department of Health reported 3,303 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 29, and 7 new virus-related deaths since Tuesday