Park City man charged after raping woman at massage parlor

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Park City man has been chrged after he raped a woman while giving her a massage at a Summit County massage parlor.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Merga Jeffrey Kennard has been charged with two counts of rape, one count of object rape, and one count of forcible sex abuse.

Police said a woman went into a massage parlor on April 17 to get a massage from Kennard.

During the massage, court documents said Kennard inappropriately touched the woman and later raped her. Court documents state that woman said she was “in shock and didn’t know what to do.”