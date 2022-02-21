Park City man arrested for allegedly faking accident to cover up previous hit-and-run crash

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Park City man has been arrested for allegedly faking an accident to cover up his involvement in a previous hit-and-run crash.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is 22-year-old Sebastian Guillermo Loria-Valverde.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash that collided with a guard rail on Feb. 18. Authorities noticed the car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash just one day prior. The license plate also matched the involved vehicle.

During the hit-and-run crash, the suspect fled the scene of the incident.

When officials arrived, the suspect said he struck the guard rail after entering the highway and became “confused,” pressing on the brakes and crashing his car.

Troopers noticed a large section of the suspect’s bumper lying on the roadway. But after investigating the guard rail, they noticed no scrapes, damage, or paint transfer on the rail.

The suspect asked authorities to charge his phone so he could contact his insurance company. During this time, authorities observed photos of the hit-and-run crash and noticed the same piece of bumper and the same car was present at the hit-and-run scene just one day prior.

When troopers interrogated him, the suspect says he picked his vehicle up from Park City Towing before calling dispatch. The towing yard was located approximately 200 yards from the guard rail.

When troopers searched the suspect’s car, they discovered 3.7 grams of raw marijuana, a plastic grinder, a plastic sandwich baggie, and rolling papers.

The man was arrested on five charges including false or fraudulent insurance application, using a false item to deceive a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and more.

He’s currently booked at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.