Park City Hot Air Balloon Fest floats away this weekend

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – With the autumn season peeking in just around the corner, spend this weekend with friends and family witnessing a magnificent sight – hot air balloons dotting the sky!

The Autumn Aloft Hot Air Balloon Festival takes place this weekend on September 18 to 19 in Park City.

Guests will be treated to 18 hot air balloons taking flight while being surrounded by the natural beauty of Park City.

The event is free and balloons will take flight at 8 a.m. from North 40 Fields, located at 2530 Kearns Blvd.

A candlelight event on Saturday night will take place on Historic Main Street between 4th and 5th Street where guests can also enjoy the array of local restaurants and shops unique to the area. The nighttime spectacle will feature eight balloons set to music and will light up starting at 8 p.m.

“Residents and visitors of the Wasatch Front and back look forward to Park City’s Autumn Aloft each year,” says Autumn Aloft organizer Meisha Ross. “The event celebrates the beauty of autumn in Park City while, in today’s COVID-19 environment, offers an outdoor gathering with ample space for attendees to convene.”

