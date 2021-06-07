Park City High student breaks world record

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Park City teenager just set a powerlifting world record.

Ian Morris, 17, a defensive lineman for the Park City Miners, just broke the squat record for his age and weight class at the FitCon Powerlifting World Cup in Lehi.

The Park City High student squatted 683 pounds in the 275-pound weight class, breaking the previous record of 661 pounds.

