PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Homes have been evacuated after a gas line leak in Park City on Monday.

The Park City Fire Department says four homes in the Silver Summit area have been evacuated after a 2-inch gas line leak.

Fire crews are currently responding to the scene to ensure residents are not being endangered. Crews from Dominion Energy are also at the incident scene.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.