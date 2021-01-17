Park City Fire district tackles firefighter training, Friday

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City Fire District invites fellow firefighters to further tackle their firefighting training, Friday.

On January 14, Park City Firefighters are first seen, spinning a carnival wheel; leaving destiny to decide which training must they must be readily equipped for.

As the spin slowly docked, firefighters were then sent off to practice the most critical part of firefighting; throwing ladders.

“Ground ladders are an integral part of the fire service. From aerial ladders mounted on apparatus to ground ladders of varying lengths, they each play a key role in the fire ground success,” shares the Park City Fire District. “The ability to quickly deploy and set-up a ground ladder can literally be the difference between life and death.”

When asked why firefighters used ladders, the Park City Fire DIstrict responded with the following:

RESCUE – The principle use of fire service ladders is for rescue work.

ACCESS – Fire service ladders are used to gain access to attics, upper floors, or to the roof of a structure as well as spaces that may be difficult to access otherwise.

VENTILATION – Windows may be vented from the exterior using ground ladders.