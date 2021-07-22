Park City Fire District chief ‘critically injured’ while on vacation

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The chief of the Park City Fire District is recovering after being critically injured while on vacation with his family.

The Park City Fire District has confirmed Chief Paul Hewitt was injured in an incident. As of Thursday morning, he remains in critical condition.

No other information about Hewitt’s condition, what happened, or where it happened has been released.

