Park City Council to discuss annexing over 1,200 acres of land

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Council will be holding a meeting on Monday to consider annexing over 1,200 acres of land.

The land in question is in the Richardson Flat and Clark Ranch area along the city’s eastern border. If approved, a public process will be launched.

The land is located east of Park City adjacent to SR 248 and includes the Clark Ranch property near U.S. 40 which is south of Quinn’s Junction. The primary landowners are Park City and United Park City Mines.

A map of the land proposed for annexation. (Courtesy of Park City)

The United Park City Mines property annexation has been long in the works, dating back to the Flagstaff Development Agreement in 1999. The agreement was the first of its kind, and “unprecedented negotiation between the City and United Park City Mines,” according to city officials.

The agreement established clear land use entitlements for hundreds of acres throughout Park City, Summit County, and Wasatch County. Property owners near the area have been notified of the intent to annex.

To check out the city’s full plans, click here. To listen in on upcoming Park City council meetings regarding this topic and more, click here.