PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City will receive a $6 million grant as part of the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Program. The grant will be used to expand Park City’s zero-emissions bus fleet.

“We are thrilled to see this level of investment in sustainable transit solutions. Park City is the backdrop to well over 5 million visitors each year, and we are fully committed to 100% net-zero carbon by 2030,” said Park City Mayor Nann Worel. “Our lofty goals would simply be unreachable without the strong partnership and support of our Federal Delegation and the FTA.”

The grant, combined with a $1 million local match, will be used to add five additional electric buses and three new electric charging stations. It will also provide specific workforce training required to expand electric bus service in Park City.

Park City has been expanding its electric bus fleet since 2017, increasing from 13 electric buses to 20 vehicles by the end of 2022, making the City a statewide leader in transit sustainability. The grant from the FTA will push the City even closer toward its zero-emission goals by providing funding to increase its electric fleet to 25.

“Park City’s transit system is an economic driver for the State of Utah, serving residents, workers, and the millions of visitors to Park City every year,” Utah Senator Mitt Romney said. “I was pleased to support this grant request and am working to ensure that Utah is getting its fair share of the historic investment in America’s critical infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”