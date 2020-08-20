Parents say ‘normal first day’ for Park City Schools

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thursday, is the first day of in-person learning for the Park City School District.

The district is welcoming most of its 5,000 students back for in-person learning. In-person learning will be on a traditional Monday through Friday schedule.

“It a little nerve-racking,” parent Gareth Trayner said.

Despite the uncertainty, in-person learning is the favored method for parent Gareth Trayner.

“After five months they’ve been away from school it seems like the kids are pretty ready for it and it seems like the school has taken the relevant precautions,” Trayner said.

Families were given a fully remote and an online learning option. Students who choose the online option will begin school on August 24. Masks are required, distancing and contact tracing measures are in place with increased disinfecting.

“Our plans insure we minimize movement throughout the school day,” the district said. “Bus service will be reduced to lower the number of riders on each route to a safe level.”

The district says students will likely eat lunch in the classroom and there will be no assemblies or large gathering until deemed safe by the health department.