Parents react to Pfizer announcement of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 – 11 years old

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Pfizer’s announcement about its vaccine working in kids ages five to eleven has parents weighing their options.

Local doctors at Intermountain Healthcare and University of Utah Health strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

The majority of people ABC4 spoke with Monday said they would vaccinate their children but of course are waiting for the FDA’s emergency authorization use to be approved, which should be in the next month or two.

“I know every parent is going to have different reasons behind why they would or wouldn’t,” said Krista Blunk.

Several adults and parents sounded off on the Pfizer announcement Monday.

“I really do believe there is science behind it and I think that they have done their research,“ said Blunk..

“I think it’s just important to remember that the vaccine is there to protect everybody,” said Ellen Rothenbuhler.

“When it comes to medical stuff I figured that’s a personal decision,” said Mason Hamilton. “Whether you want to take it that’s fine with me and whether you don’t want to take it that’s fine by me.”

Hamilton’s family including himself have not been vaccinated and will not get vaccinated because they said they’re waiting for long term research to be published.

“We decided to let them choose just like we think we should choose,” said Hamilton.

Lois Harris disagreed with this take.

“It’s not a personal choice,” said Harris. “It’s a health issue. It’s a scientific issue. It’s not an opinion.”

Harris’ kids are in their 30’s now but she said in her circle of friends there is a lot of gratitude behind this announcement.

“I know a lot of people with grandchildren and they’re all excited about getting their little kids protected,” said Harris.

The vaccine for five to 11-year-olds could be given emergency use authorization as soon as Halloween.