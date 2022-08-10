ROY, Utah (ABC4) – The parents and a girlfriend of three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide at a Winco parking lot in South Salt Lake were arrested Wednesday for obstruction of justice.

A search warrant was served on the residence of the suspects and their parents in Roy, Utah.

Investigators reportedly learned that the parents of Terell Jones and the girlfriend of Stafon Coleman have been helping the remaining suspects travel across several different states during the last three months and evade capture by police.

The following individuals were booked into jail on felony obstruction of justice charges:

Kenya Coleman (47 years old)

Damian Coleman (49 years old)

Liana Blas (20 years old)

Detectives are still actively seeking information in relation to the whereabouts of the remaining homicide suspects:

Terell Jones (30 years old)

Stafon Coleman (21 years old)

Mckennalyn Cummins (24 years old)

Stafon Coleman (Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police Department)

Terell Jones (Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police Department)

Mckennalyn Cummins (Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police Department)

If you have any information related to these suspects, please contact Detective Hill at nhill@sscl.gov or at 801-412-3655.