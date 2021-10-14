Parents of teens killed on Utah roads share their stories ahead of Teen Driving Week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Parents of teenagers killed on Utah’s roads are coming together to share the stories of losing a child in a motor vehicle crash.

Their stories come ahead of Teen Driving Week, October 18-23. Organizers of the press conference say these parents lost a child during motor vehicle crashes in 2019 or 2020.

The nationwide campaign of Teen Driving Week aims to prepare teenagers to be safe on roads, emphasizing the importance of education, experience, and parental involvement.

Utah officials say 43 teens were killed on the state’s roadways in 2019 and 2020. The risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among 16 to 19-year-olds than among any other group nationally. Additionally, per miles driven, national safety experts say teen drivers were three times more likely to be in a fatal crash compared to drivers 20-years-old and older.

