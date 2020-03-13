Parents of disabled kids say stockpiling sanitary supplies could have consequences for their kids

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some parents of disabled children are asking you to keep them in mind as you make preparations for COVID-19. ABC4 spoke to two who said stockpiling cleaning supplies could have serious consequences for their kids.

The pandemic of COVID-19 has Utah grocery stores and online retailers experiencing mass supply shortages for the public.

This shortage of sanitary supplies poses a potential concern for the Lund and Zendejas families and their children, Isaac Lund and Meela Zendejas.

“He just got over another virus that to most of us would just have been another cold,” said Isaac’s mother, Kara Lund. “But it meant he was in bed for two weeks just because of his conditions.”

“I think our biggest fear is that it’s a matter of life and death for her,” said Meela’s mother, Hollie Zendejas.

Living with a disability means children like Isaac and Meela’s immune systems are compromised, making recovery difficult.

“We don’t know what the recovery process is, and we don’t know if she can recover. You know, we only hear about the healthy people recovering,” Hollie Zendejas said.

While much is still unknown about COVID-19, the Lund and Zendejas families are doing their best to prevent their children from being exposed to the respiratory virus.

“I’ve started making plans to take all of my kids out of school just because the quarantine seems to be the only protection against it,” Kara Lund said.

And they said the public should be prepared, but not panic.

“You want to be prepared for things that are probably going to happen but being prepared is not running and buying everything off the shelves,” Kara Lund said.

“If we go out and stock up on things we don’t need, while others are out, that’s going to cause more issues,” Hollie Zendejas said.

“Being prepared and take care of yourself, but also watch out for others,” Meela’s father, Zach Zendejas said.

