Parents of boy who lost hand in dog attack sue neighbors

Local News

by: BRADY McCOMBS Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The parents of a Utah boy whose hand was bitten off by two dogs while he was playing in his backyard are suing the neighbors who they contend should have known their dogs were vicious and unsuitable for a residential neighborhood with children.

Hope and John Brown’s lawsuit filed Monday in Utah state court alleges the neighbors and owners of the Siberian Huskies were negligent along with the property owners and managers.

The then 3-year-old boy lost part of his arm when the dogs bit him underneath a fence. No attorneys were listed in court documents for any of the defendants.

