EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Kayd Pennock,13, was riding his scooter in his neighborhood when he was hit by a car driven by a 19-year-old woman.

“He had asked me if he and his friends could go to the gas station to get treats and I texted him and said sure, and to watch out for cars,” said Jessica Pennock, Kayd’s mother.

Kayd suffered a catastrophic injury to his brain stem.

His parents Jessica Pennock and Taylor Pennock had been at the hospital for an hour when they were told there wasn’t much else the doctors could do.

“My first thought went to his brothers,” said Taylor Pennock, Kayd’s father. “He took care of them and they looked up to him a lot, they thought he was their protector.”

Jessica Pennock and Taylor Pennock say Kayd was kind, selfless, sensitive to others’ feelings and always wanted to help people. So when he died, his parents decided to donate his organs.

“He was able to donate his heart and his lungs and his kidney and his liver and I know that would have made him happy,” said Jessica. “It was a very surreal experience to be holding our baby and saying goodbye to him, and knowing that at the same time, there were other people holding their baby that had the news that they got to keep them.”

And while Jessica Pennock and Taylor Pennock are heartbroken about the death of their oldest son, they say their hearts are filled with gratitude for their friends, family, and community that love them and their boy.

“Kayd left a big hole in our hearts,” said Taylor. “Things are going to be different and I’m terrified of how that looks. But we’re surrounded by people who love us and love him and I’m grateful for that.”

His funeral services will be held on March 12th.