SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night.

The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter after the show.

Paramore states that a man was physically and verbally assaulting women in the crowd during the show, including an engaged couple, before security and venue staff were made aware and able to restrain and remove him.

The band says they were not aware of the man’s actions at the time of the performance, since they “took place out of view from stage,” and tells fans that, had they seen what was happening, they would have stopped the show “until the situation was under control.”

The band’s statement says they do not condone violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind, and that behavior of that sort is “supremely unwelcome” in their community and has no place at their shows.

“To the fans who were hurt by or who witnessed what happened last night, we are so sorry,” Paramore states. “We hope that you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated.”

Paramore finishes their statement with a clear message to fans: “Paramore shows are meant to be a safe place for people. If you can’t respect that, do not come.”