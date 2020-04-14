Paraglider rescued below Y mountain

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tuesday, officials from Life Flight, Provo Fire, and the combined Provo Police & Fire Mountain Rescue Team organized a unified command for the rescue of a paraglider who launched from the top of Y Mountain and crashed just below the summit.

The man who has yet to be identified was stabilized and hoisted to a waiting Provo ambulance.



Courtesy: Provo Fire Rescue

