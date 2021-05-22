Paraglider crashes in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A paraglider is currently recovering after crashing near the south side of a mountain in Lehi.

On May 22, the Lehi Police Department and various agencies were dispatched for reports of a 38-year-old crashed paraglider on Flight Park on the south side of the Point of the Mountain, moments before 9:40 a.m.

According to a witness on scene, the “experienced paraglider” was attempting “aggressive maneuvers close to the ground.”

After the paraglider crashed, paramedics then rushed them to an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The current condition of the paraglider is unknown at this time.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

