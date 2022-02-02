Paleontologists urge Utah BLM to cease destruction of dinosaur tracksite

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah paleontology experts are decrying the destruction of a Moab dinosaur tracksite by The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The Center for Biological Diversity sent a cease-and-desist letter on Monday, urging an immediate halt to activities destroying the preserved site.

The center says a BLM project that’s replacing a boardwalk at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite had “gone awry” when a backhoe drove over and destroyed around 30% of the paleontological resources at the site.

Dinosaur Tracksite (Courtesy of The Center for Biological Diversity)

Officials say the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite is “one of the most significant early Cretaceous [dinosaur] tracksites in the world,” featuring over 200 dinosaur tracks preserved in sedimentary rock. A total of 10 distinct dinosaur species are represented at the site.

“I’m absolutely outraged that the BLM has apparently destroyed one of the world’s most important paleontological resources,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center. “This careless disregard for these irreplaceable traces of the past is appalling. It really calls into question the Bureau’s competence as a land-management agency.”

BLM planned to replace an existing boardwalk with a raised concrete-and-steel trail. The agreement stated that risks to disturbing dinosaur tracks would be noted with onsite inspections during construction.

Destruction noted by officials include a backhoe left on-site and dinosaur tracks crushed by tire tracks among others.

“The BLM must immediately halt the destruction of the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite and take steps to stabilize the site, protect these prehistoric treasures and prevent further harm,” said Donnelly. “Paleontological resources are a critical link to the past that help scientists shed light on today’s biodiversity. It’s essential that our land managers do everything possible to protect them for future generations.”