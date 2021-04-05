Painting to honor Utah caregivers unveiled

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah caregivers, after an incredibly difficult year in 2020, are receiving some recognition for their hard work.

Utah artist Heather Olsen has painted a special, one-of-a-kind painting in their honor, which will be unveiled Monday at Intermountain Healthcares’ Transformation Center in Murray.

SLIDESHOW: Painting honoring frontline caregivers

The painting features a group of nurses, doctors, a respiratory therapist, and clinical and non-clinical workers coming together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copies of the painting will be displayed in Intermountain hospitals across the state.