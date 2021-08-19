Owner of Sandy restaurant reacts to devastating fire at former location

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sandy Fire Department responded to a fire early Thursday morning at a vacant restaurant.

Crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. at the vacant Jim’s Family Restaurant off South Holiday Park Drive. Investigators say the windows and doors were locked so there is no indication that anyone was inside and say they are not ruling out lightning as a cause.

Jim Fuskandrakis owned Jim’s Family Restaurant and explains, “I hate to see the building go down. It hurts me, I spent 21 years here.”

When officials arrived they state smoke and flames could been seen shooting upwards of 40 feet high. Crews believe the fire started in the kitchen and spread into the attic.

Part of the roof collapsed deeming the building a total loss.

“Nothing is suspicious,” says Sandy Fire Chief Matt Stuebner. “We have just been able to continue our investigation and that will go throughout the day here.”

The restaurant has been vacant for about two months. Fuskandrakis says popular gas chain Maverick now owns this building and says despite not knowing whether the building would eventually be torn down it is sad to see it go up in flames.

Crews will be on seen throughout the rest of the day monitoring hot spots.

