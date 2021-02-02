‘Own Your Privacy’: How much information are you sharing online?

UTAH (ABC4) – When you sign up, download, or log in to almost anything online, they ask for personal information like access to your location, contacts, or photos.

You might be disclosing this information out of familiarity. But maybe it is time to stop and wonder why they need this information and what are they doing with it once you share it.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center‘s (IC3’s) 2019 Annual Report, there were 38,128 reported victims of personal data breaches in the United States – 377 of those victims were reported in Utah. The IC3’s personal data breach was in the top five victim count for both the U.S. and Utah.

Sgt. Jeffrey Plank, FBI Cyber Task Force says “one of the reasons why this topic is so important for social media users, and any smartphone users that regularly download apps is that private information about the user is being collected and sold or transferred to a number of unknown entities. The reason apps are free is that the information fed into them is valuable and they are still able to make money from the data that is collected.”

Sgt. Plank says knowing your private information is being sold is very important. He says every app is different it is “imperative to know what personal information they ingest and share.”

“Just like we wouldn’t openly share our SSN, DL, and DOB with complete strangers we need to be vigilant and know what they have of ours and what they share with others. This is one of the best proactive measures we can take to protect our data from criminals or others that might not safeguard it like they should.”

Sgt. Plank shares the following three tips for data privacy:

Delete apps you don’t use.

Review and understand privacy settings regularly.

Don’t download apps that don’t protect your privacy.

Data privacy is an ongoing global effort. The Utah Department of Public Safety, DPS, has an annual report that takes place on January 28.

The report generates awareness about the importance of privacy, highlights easy ways to protect personal information, and reminds organizations that privacy is good for business.

In 2021, the Cyber Security Alliance, NSCA, will work to educate consumers on how they can own their online presence and keep their personal details personal.

Sadly, you might not know how much of your personal information you are giving out.

“In 2021, NCSA is encouraging individuals to ‘Own Your Privacy’ by learning more about how to protect your valuable data online and encouraging businesses to ‘Respect Privacy,’ which advocates for holding organizations responsible for keeping individuals’ personal information safe from unauthorized access and ensuring fair, relevant and legitimate data collection and processing. These themes are encouraged through the below messaging and calls to action,” as by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Do you feel an increasing lack of control over your personal data? Here are three steps you can take to learn about the types of data you’re generating online, how it’s collected, shared, and used.

The following are basic online safety precautions the Utah Department of Safety recommends you take to protect your privacy.

Your personal information is like money. Value and protect it.

Your personal information, such as your purchase history, IP address, or location, has great value to businesses. Make informed decisions about whether or not to share your data with certain businesses by considering the amount of personal information they are asking for. If it feels excessive don’t disclose it.

Keep tabs on your apps.

Before you can use their services, many phone apps ask for access to personal information, such as your location, contacts list, photo album, and more. DPS recommends you “be thoughtful about who gets that information, and wary of apps that require access to information that is not required or relevant for the services they are offering.” They recommend you delete unused apps on your internet-connect devices and keep others secure by performing needed updates.

Manage the privacy settings on your devices.

Did you know you can check the privacy and security settings on web services and apps? Regularly check them out to make sure they are to your comfort level for information sharing. Each device, application, or browser you use will have different features to limit how and who your information can be shared with.

Apple recently announced it will roll out a new privacy control in the spring to prevent iPhone apps from secretly shadowing people. The delay in its anticipated rollout aims to placate Facebook and other digital services that depend on such data surveillance to help sell ads.