Own in Ogden: Loan assistance for home buying could offer promising change for firefighters and officers

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Ogden Community Development Manager says he wants the city to approve a change to one of its programs to give firefighters, officers and paramedics money to put toward their home.

The goal of this loan program is to help officers and firefighters, afford their homes and at the same time provide an incentive.

The program, Own in Ogden, has been around since 1988, according to the city community development manager.

“It’s part of a larger program that assists anyone,” said Ward Ogden, the Community Development Manager for Ogden.

Currently it only provides loans up to $5,000, for down payment and closing costs for buyers.

If this proposal is approved by the city, those buyers would get up to $20,000.

“If they stay employed by Ogden City and if they stay in their home for 10 years, the loan goes away and becomes a grant,” said Ogden.

Ogden says the city gets grants from the federal government through an entitlement program called the Home Investment Partnership program.

“We invest about $250,000 each year into the down payment systems program,” said Ogden.

Since 1988, the city has helped over 20,000 people buy homes adding up to $5 million, according to Ogden.

He says based on how many funds are available it could help all officers and firefighters regardless of income.

The council is set to hear the proposal May 12.

LATEST POSTS: