WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — One person died on Monday night following a motorcycle crash in West Valley City, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the motorcycle was entering I-215 West from 3500 South around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, Oct. 23.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“For an unknown reason, the motorcycle left the roadway and drove on the loose dirt before it overturned,” authorities said in a statement. “The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries in the crash.”

Utah DPS said the crash is currently under investigation and has not publically released any further details. The identity of the driver, including name, age, and gender has not been released.