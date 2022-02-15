‘Over the last 3 decades Washington City has been noticed’: Mayor speaking at State of the City

WASHINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Washington City is changing fast and like many other leaders in Southern Utah, Mayor Kress Staheli says the growing population is one of the main hurdles on his agenda.

“For years and years, Washington City has been just an overlook cotton town that no one has paid much attention to and over the last three decades, that Washington City has been noticed,” he says.

Staheli says he doesn’t want the city to chase growth, but with many houses listing at unattainable prices, he’s looking for a middle ground for potential residents.

“We’re not talking just the low income, but we’re talking professionals that might be in sales, or public safety, or education,” he says.

Staheli says another focus is water conservation while making the city more appealing.

“A natural spring that we referred to as the warm springs or boilers, and we turned that into natural spring and conservation garden so that’s one of the projects I’ll highlight tomorrow,” he says.

Staheli is optimistic, looking forward to the road ahead and encourages residents to join in for the State of the City happening Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. For more click here.