Over 92,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine meals recalled for possible contamination

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A company with a Utah warehouse is recalling over 92,000 pounds of frozen meals that may be contaminated with white, hard plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals.

The products, 8 5/8 oz. Baked Chicken meals with chicken, stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes, and gravy, were produced and packaged on September 2.

Affected packages have lot code 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021. The meals also have establishment number “EST. P-9018” on the side of the case near the lot number. These items were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide.

The problem was discovered on December 18 by Nestlé after receiving five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. According to FSIS, Nestlé believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

No injuries or illness have been reported because of the plastic.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods at (800) 993-8625.