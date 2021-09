Many residents in LaVerkin and Toquerville are experiencing power outages.

Rocky Mountain Power UT tweeted out that they are aware of 5,427 customers without power in LaVerkin and Toquerville and they are investigating the cause.

We are aware of a power outage affecting 5,427 customers in LaVerkin and Toquerville, Utah. The cause of the outage is under investigation and the estimated time of restoration is 9:00 pm. To report your outage text OUT to 759677 or visit https://t.co/h4zwiG52tW. — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) September 8, 2021

The outage is expected to last until 9pm.

To report your outage text OUT to 759677 or visit https://www.rockymountainpower.net/outages-safety.html.