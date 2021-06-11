UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted in Salt Lake City after car crashes through building, causes gas leak

FRIDAY 6/11/2021 7:41 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The evacuation order along Salt Lake City’s State Street have been lifted.

Shortly after midnight Friday morning, a car crashed through Glens Keys on State Street. While the driver was minorly injured, emergency crews say the vehicle struck a gas line in the business, causing a leak.

Over 50 people were evacuated from 39 buildings, Salt Lake City Fire told ABC4.

Emergency crews had to dig up four different spots along State Street to repair the leak.

As of 7:35 a.m., Salt Lake City Fire says the evacuation order has been lifted and residents in the area may now safely return to their homes.

State Street will also reopen soon, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Over 50 evacuated after car crashes through SLC building, causes gas leak

FRIDAY 6/11/2021 6:08 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some Salt Lake City residents were evacuated early Friday morning after a car crashed through a business and caused a gas leak.

Salt Lake City Police tell ABC4 a man drove his car into the side of Glens Key Lock and Safe on State Street, causing some major damages just after midnight. Photos from the scene, shared by Salt Lake City Fire, show the vehicle through Glens, breaking the wall and causing the airbags to activate.

While the man was treated and released on scene, police say he struck the natural gas line in the building, prompting 53 people across 39 homes to be evacuated.

Dominion Power is on scene. According to officials, crews have to dig up the street in four spots in order to do the needed repairs.

State Street is closed from 1300 S to 900 S. It is currently unclear when those evacuated will be able to return home.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.