Over 3,500 unemployment benefit claims filed in Utah from Feb. 14-20

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The total number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,545 for the week of Feb. 14-20, with a total of $20,080,218 of benefits paid.

There were 32,763 continued claims filed during the same week.

Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Feb. 14-20)

New Unemployment Insurance Claims – Feb. 14-20 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change ExtendedBenefits % Change 2/14 to 2/20 2,564 535 446 Week Prior(2/7 to 2/13) 2,799 -8.4% 567 -5.6% 451 -1.1%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims – Feb. 14-20 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change ExtendedBenefits % Change 2/14 to 2/20 18,708 1,913 12,142 Week Prior(2/7 to 2/13) 19,261 -2.9% 2,030 -5.711% 11,742 3.4%

New and Continued Claim ComparisonCurrent Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Current Week (2/14 – 2/20) Previous Week (2/7 – 2/13) 2019 Weekly Average New Claims 3,545 3,817 1,131 Continued Claims 32,763 33,033 8,856

Total New Claims and Benefits PaidMarch 15, 2020 to Feb. 20, 2021

Traditional

(State) PUA

(Federal) Extended

(Federal) 318,407 66,852 36,126 $638,978,018 $72,003,551 $114,277,137

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Feb. 13, 2021, was 2,029. A total of 1,649 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“New unemployment claims have dropped by nearly 22% over the past two weeks, while continued claims have also seen a weekly decline for three consecutive weeks,” says Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The employment of many Utahns continues to be impacted by this incredibly difficult pandemic; however, Utah’s economy has proven to be incredibly resilient and there are many job opportunities available supporting our continued economic recovery.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.