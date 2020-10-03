TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds are jobless and three employees are injured after a fire broke out early Friday morning at West Liberty Foods, a food processing plant in Tremonton.

Residents were asked to evacuate around 5:30 a.m. but have since able to return. Officials say they had to evacuate nearby homes because the blaze could have been a lot worse.

“There are about 350 people that they said are going to be affected job-wise short term until they can get this site back up and running,” said Nate Christensen, the Rescue Captain for the Tremonton Fire Department.

“They had a problem with the thermal oil that they use for cooking the meats,” said Christensen.

Smoke began rising in the center block building where two people were working, a third employee came to check on the smoke, then a flash fire happened.

“They had minor injuries; they were just treated and released at the local hospital,” said Christensen.

It took efforts from four departments; Garland, Tremonton, Fielding and Brigham Fire to tame the blaze.

“The oil was pressurized for a while, so we had that going against us,” said Christensen.

Christensen says many officials were at home which helped contain the fire quickly.

“We were able to roll three engines right out of our Tremonton station and an ambulance right away, we knew that we had people who burned, so obviously patient care is going to take a priority over fire,” said Christensen.

Several agencies are investigating. The State, Department of Public Safety and the Health Department are assessing the damage.

The rescue captain says damages are estimated at around $1.5 million.