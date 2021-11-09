Over 30% say they’ll quit their job if they have to work from the office

A roadside banner beckons potential employees outside Channel Control Merchants LLC, an extreme value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories, in Hattiesburg, Miss., March 27, 2021. With hopes growing for a strong snapback in hiring this year, Friday, April 2 monthly jobs report will provide crucial insight into whether those sunny expectations will come true. The most optimistic economists are predicting the report could show a cool 1 million jobs were added in March. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the so-called “Great Resignation” has employees quitting their jobs in record numbers, leaving companies desperate to hire. A new report shows the employee exodus isn’t letting up anytime soon.

Utah-based Qualtrics found in a survey of nearly 14,000 full-time employees in 27 countries that fewer employees intended to stay at their current jobs in 2022 than in 2021. Those most likely to leave include individual contributors and female leaders.

Of those surveyed, 65% say they intended to stay at their job in 2022, down from 70% in 2021. Female middle managers are three times as likely to quit next year than they were in 2021. Among individual contributors – those without management responsibilities – only 62% plan to stay at their jobs over the next few years.

For those looking for a new job, the Qualtrics study found just 35% are more likely to search for a new job if they are required to return to the office full-time. Half surveyed say they feel working remotely has helped their physical and mental well-being.

Still, those who have the option to take mental health leave – like some state employees in Utah – say that likely will not be enough to address long-term employee well-being. Nearly 30% of employees won’t always take a sick day, even if they aren’t feeling well enough. Among those, over 60% say their workload keeps them from taking the time off. And even when they do take the time off, one-fifth of those surveyed say they still worry about work problems.

“There’s clearly a disconnect between the experiences employees expect and what employers are offering in hybrid work environments. The value of offices has evolved from simply being places for people to work from to creating opportunities for collaboration and socialization,” says Benjamin Granger, Ph.D., Qualtrics head of employee experience advisory services.

Labor shortages have persisted longer than many economists expected, deepening a mystery at the heart of the job market. The economy still has 5 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic. Hiring slowed sharply in September — to just 194,000 new jobs after averaging 607,000 a month the first eight months of the year. That is partly because companies can’t find enough people to fill their job openings — 10.4 million in August, second-highest in records going back to 2000.

In August, 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, according to the Labor Department. The data strongly suggests that the delta variant wreaked havoc on the job market in August. As COVID-19 cases surged, quits jumped in restaurants and hotels and rose in other public-facing jobs, such as retail and education.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.