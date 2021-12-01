Over 2,297 new COVID cases, 17 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 2,297 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, December 1, and 17 new deaths.

Here is today’s data.

Cases

With 2,297 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 598,098

Of today’s new cases, 444 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 226 cases in children ages 5-10, 102 cases in children ages 11-13, and 116 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,155,655 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 18,668 doses since Monday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,983,993 people have been tested. This is an increase of 16,119.

UDOH reports a total of 7,243,611 total tests, an increase of 16,349 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,204 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.5%.

Hospitalizations

There are 514 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 25,987.

Deaths

There are 17 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,545 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt LakeCounty resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 598,098 595,801 Total people tested 3,983,993 3,967,874 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,545 3,528 Vaccines administered 4,155,655 4,136,987 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 514 511 Total hospitalizations 25,987 25,914

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Nov. 24