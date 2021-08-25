UPDATE: Power restored to much of Daybreak after car crash

WEDNESDAY 8/25/2021 1:52 p.m.

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – Most Daybreak residents should be able to turn their lights back on now – Rocky Mountain Power reports power has been restored to almost all customers after a car appeared to crash into a power box Wednesday.

Photos shared with ABC4, seen below, show a vehicle that appears to have crashed through a fence and collided with a power box.

South Jordan Police tell ABC4 the driver of the car appeared to have suffered a medical condition before the crash. No injuries have been reported.

Shortly before 1 p.m., over 2,600 living in Daybreak were without power. As of 1:54 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power reports 42 customers are still powerless.

ORIGINAL STORY: Car crash leaves over 2.6K without power in Daybreak

