Over 2.5K without power in Utah after Tuesday’s storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – About 2,000 people in Utah are without power Wednesday morning after strong storms moved through the area Tuesday night.

Rocky Mountain Power reports about 800 people are affected in Millard County, about 500 in Salt Lake County, and over 1,000 in Davis County.

Within Davis County, most outages are reported north of Layton.

One outage near North Salt Lake, affecting just over 130 customers, was caused by lightning while another outage in Salt Lake City was caused by damaged equipment.

Some of the outages have been caused by trees impacting power lines.

Crews are working to restore power across the state as stormy skies remain.