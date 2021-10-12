UPDATE: Hundreds without power, Rocky Mountain Power crews continue work

TUESDAY 10/12/2021 10:04 a.m.

(ABC4) – Hundreds throughout Utah are still in the dark as Rocky Mountain Power crews continue responding to outages.

As of 9:45 a.m., there are 165 outages affecting 8,769 customers. An hour before, Rocky Mountain Power was reporting 158 outages affecting over 12,600 customers.

The power outages have caused Logan City schools to close for the day.

ABC4 will continue to update this story with the latest information as Rocky Mountain Power provides new information.

Dozens of outages leave thousands without power in Utah

TUESDAY 10/12/2021 8:51 a.m.

(ABC4) – Over 12,600 customers across Utah remain without power as crews work to repair 158 outages amid a wintry weather system.

As of 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, Rocky Mountain Power is reporting over 10,200 customers are without power within Salt Lake County and northern Utah while over 2,300 are impacted in southern Utah.

ABC4 will continue to update this story with the latest information as Rocky Mountain Power provides new information.

Thousands impacted by Utah power outages

TUESDAY 10/12/2021 7:30 a.m.

(ABC4) – Rocky Mountain Power is now reporting 107 outages is leaving over 13,300 across Utah without power to start Tuesday.

This is up from 76 outages and over 12,200 customers at 6:30 a.m.

The majority of the outages – over 11,100 – are in the northern portion of Utah. Nearly 2,200 customers near Richfield are in the dark, as are 89 near Cedar City.

Power outages have caused multiple schools, including the Cache County School District and Utah State University, to delay the start of classes Tuesday morning.

ABC4 will continue to update this story with the latest information as Rocky Mountain Power provides new information.

ORIGINAL STORY: Over 11,000 without power across Utah as wintry weather hits

TUESDAY 10/12/2021 6:36 a.m.

(ABC4) – Thousands are without power across Utah as wintry weather hits the state.

As of 6:45 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power is reporting 76 outages affecting over 12,200 customers throughout Utah. There are over 350 people without power in the southern portion of the state and over 9,500 in the dark in the northern portion.

For those in the south, the cause of most of the outages remains under investigation. One outage affected 115 customers near Delta is due to a pole fire, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

About two dozen within Summit County are also without power. The causes of those outages are under investigation. A handful of customers throughout Salt Lake County are being impacted by multiple outages, Rocky Mountain Power reports.

Power outages in Utah as of 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. (Rocky Mountain Power)

North, into Davis County, about 1,740 customers are without power. A pole fire west of Syracuse High School has left the majority of those customers in the dark.

And into Cache County, roughly 10,000 customers are affected by outages. Near Hyrum and Providence, hundreds are impacted by ‘multiple outages,’ as are those in North Logan, Smithfield, and Richmond.

The Cache County School District is on a two-hour delay due to the widespread power outages. There will be no morning preschool or Kindergarten.

This comes as wintry weather hits the Beehive State, bringing cooler temperatures, rain, and even snow to some. ABC4 will continue to update this story as new information is provided by Rocky Mountain Power.

Be sure to stay up-to-date with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast by clicking here.