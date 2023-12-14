SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — More than 10 million fish were stocked into Utah’s waterbodies by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in 2023 to both enhance fishing and boost native fish populations.

According to a news release from DWR, the organization stocked a “whopping” 10,634,431 fish into 604 different Utah waterbodies this year. Combined, those fish reportedly totaled approximately 1,171,098 pounds.

This total was a significant jump from last year’s totals, which the organization declares was 8.2 million fish stocked.

The last few years have seen several changes to the stocking protocol by DWR, which includes stocking fewer, larger fish, where it’s needed to increase their survival rate while stocking more small fish in locations with higher growth rates.

DWR says that this practice of stocking fish in Utah has been long-standing, going back more than 150 years as fish then were transported from other states via train and stocked into lakes along the train route. By 1897, the state reportedly established its first hatcheries and began raising its trout locally.

There are now 13 hatchery facilities across the Beehive State, with nearly all of the fish stocked into Utah’s waterbodies coming from these DWR hatcheries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DWR Aquatic Section Assistant Chief Craig Schaugaard remarks, “Stocking is a crucial management tool that we use to provide Utahns with the numbers and species of fish they desire. Stocking fish helps ensure that the public has a great fishing experience. It also helps in the recovery of threatened or endangered fish.”

Schaugaard says that these efforts also helped to downlist the June sucker population from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2021.

DWR reports that it stocked several varieties of fish species into Utah in 2023, including Arctic grayling, cutthroat trout, Kokanee salmon, largemouth bass, and many others.

A full list of the stocked fish species can be viewed on the DWR website.