Outdoor activities make comeback in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bear River Health Department Tuesday. Bringing the total to 298. The majority of the cases of the virus are in Cache County, but sports and outdoor activities there are still making a comeback.

Some coaches in Cache Valley say children have been “cooped up” during the pandemic and summer activities are a way to keep kids active.

“It’s been a difficult time for students, obviously they’ve missed all of their spring activities that they would normally participate in,” said Tim Smith of Cache County School District.

Cache County Schools has started summer activities for all four high schools in the district. District leaders say it’s the start of getting things back to normal.

Cache County has the most cases of COVID-19 of any other county under the Bear River Health Department; the health district also includes Box Elder and Rich counties.

“I’m not aware of any negativity regarding getting students participating and getting to some semblance of normal,” said Smith.

Before practices, kids are supposed to be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

“We’re trying to follow good hygiene practices, that includes keeping our locker rooms closed for now, children transport their clothing back and forth to the practices, keeping the drinking fountains closed, they bring their own water. We’re not distributing food or snacks,” he added.

Smith says they have been transparent with parents about the risks, especially when it comes to contact sports.

“Recognizing its hard to play sports and social distance at the same time,” he said.

Smith says students are responsible for cleaning their own equipment. Scrimmages and tournaments will only be played within the valley.

District leaders say this is a trial run for how sports will go in the fall and they will follow the governor and health department orders carefully.