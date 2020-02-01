Ousted principal speaks about circumstances surrounding his dismissal

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City School Board officially fired West High School’s principal.

This after an incident involving driving two students who were allegedly drunk home from school.

Ford White is now speaking out about the events that led up to his dismissal.

The morning of November 14 was chaotic, to say the least. All before 10 a.m. Principal White dealt with a suicidal student, tracking down another student who wrote a very concerning suicide note and removing two trespassers on campus one of which had injured a teacher during a fight.

Then he came across three female students… drinking.

“So I moved to a quick plan, I said they live six blocks away, follow me there, I’ll get them with their family, we gotta get back to the school,” said White.

With an assistant principal tailing them, he drove the drunk students home. He says it was the fastest way to keep them safe and get back to three significantly more serious situations on campus. The school resource officer was off-campus that day in training.

“We thought we were doing the right thing at the right time,” said White.

Principal White told me mornings like this one happen regularly with wildly different variables.

“It is totally like being a lifeguard on a beach with 3,000 kids who can’t swim… Whenever you have multiple incidents going on, you’re going through crisis management, polices will be broken, you’re going to have to do things at certain times to keep kids safe,” said White.

The school board initially suspended Principal White for driving the students home. He feels that certain school board members used this opportunity to push him out because they are unhappy with changes he’d made on campus.

“I’ve made some drastic changes at a school that had a lot of competing interests, and I put kids first, and a lot of kids at that school are minority students who absolutely 100 percent were not getting the full support of the school that they deserved. And I was changing that, that was my goal,” said White.

At the same board meeting where white’s termination the board announced, Superintendent Lexi Cunningham announced her resignation. White says she was a staunch supporter of his during this process.

“Every teacher, every administrator is going be looking over their shoulder, can I make this decision? Can I help this student? Am I forgetting some policy that I can’t recall right now?… People will stop helping kids and that’s unfortunate.

Principal White will have to go through a lengthy licensing appeal process to be able to work in a school again until then he’s working as a ski instructor.

“They know, those kids know that I put them first.”

